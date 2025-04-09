Triple H gets new name from Liv Morgan

The WWE Universe is gearing up for Triple H's upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame. In a recent interview video featuring several WWE Superstars, Liv Morgan broke her on-screen character and opened up about the major impact The Game has had on her career.

Earlier this year in January, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels left the multi-time World Champion speechless. They announced that Paul Levesque will take his place among the immortals in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his singles career.

In a video uploaded by WWE on YouTube, Liv Morgan revealed that her boss has provided a lot of advice throughout her career, impacting both her professional and personal life. The Judgment Day star conveyed her deep gratitude to Triple H, especially for his crucial role in her growth in 2024, and affectionately called him "Hunty."

"Triple H has given me so much advice in my career. He has given me advice in my life, tips, and feedback, and I'm just so appreciative. I wouldn't be able to pinpoint one specific thing. I feel, especially [in] the last 12 or so months, he's been so pivotal in my development. And, so, I just wanna say thank you so much, Hunty, for not giving up on me. Thank you so much for believing in me and for giving me an opportunity. You forever changed my life," she said. [From 01:50 to 02:16]

For those unaware, Morgan called him "Hunty" as a short nickname for his previous ring name, Hunter Hearst Helmsley. The legend even held the Intercontinental Championship under this name, which was later changed to Triple H, accompanied by a transition in his character.

Major WWE star also credits Triple H for a major change in her life

Rhea Ripley appeared on the latest episode of the Stephanie's Places show, which aired on April 9, 2025. During the interview, The Nightmare credited Stephanie McMahon's husband for making her fall in love with wrestling.

Mami recalled the moment from Survivor Series 2005 where Triple H shoved a screwdriver into Ric Flair's head, a moment she found appealing at the time.

"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H, he shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at[Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" Ripley said.

Only time will tell who will have the honor of inducting The Game into the 2025 Class of Hall of Fame in Las Vegas before WrestleMania 41.

