"[Triple H] you gotta take that" - Fans beg WWE to sign 30-year-old megastar "immediately"

WWE fans took to Twitter as they want the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, to sign 30-year-old megastar Will Ospreay.

Throughout his career, Ospreay has performed for many independent wrestling promotions. His most memorable time came when he was signed with NJPW, where he won several titles, including the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship once, the United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Championship twice, the Junior Heavyweight Championship thrice, and the NEVER Openweight Championship once.

His latest stint came with AEW, where he performed for them on several occasions throughout 2022 and most part of 2023. Recently, Will Ospreay said that he is open to signing with any promotion that wants him.

Sportskeeda posted about this on Twitter. Fans were quick to notice it and started commenting on the post.

One fan asked Triple H not to miss this opportunity and sign the star.

Another fan asked WWE to sign Ospreay immediately before it's too late.

A fan was already thinking about a great opponent like Seth Rollins for the former NJPW Champion.

Another fan wants him to only sign with WWE.

This fan also wants to see a match between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay.

One fan gave a suggestion of aligning Ospreay with Paul Heyman.

Vince Russo said WWE stars are afraid to pitch ideas under the leadership of Triple H

Although Will Ospreay is going to be a great addition to the WWE roster, he might not be able to pitch anything to the creative. According to Vince Russo, the Stamford-based promotion stars are afraid of pitching their ideas under Triple H's leadership.

In a recent interview with Keepin' It 100, the former writer said that he talks to a couple of WWE talents and claimed that they are afraid to pitch ideas.

"I DM with a couple of them [WWE talent] and, bro, I gotta tell you the one thing that blows me away. There is a fear on their part to pitch ideas. I mean an absolute fear where they feel like literally if they pitch an idea they'll lose their job. I don't know how you can work like that. When I was working, the talent was such a huge part of what they did. It was a two-way street. It was a conversation. I don't know how they went from that to literally being afraid to pitch or say anything because they may lose their job. They know it's bad but they also are in fear of speaking up," he said.

Fans want to see Ospreay sign with the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell if the company will make that happen.

Do you want to see Triple H sign Will Ospreay? Let us know in the comments section below.