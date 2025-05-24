Triple H handed ultimatum by WWE veteran after poor SmackDown: "Can't lay two eggs in a row" (Exclusive)

WWE is gearing up for it's 39th edition of Saturday Night Main Event. The event is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2025 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida with a packed card. During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown this week, another match was added to Saturday's show.
Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega have been at each other's throats for the past few weeks. Ever since Chelsea lost her US Championship to Vega, she's been targetting the new champion to get her title back and will now face Zelina in Tampa.
Speaking on the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell, both formerly of WWE, were highly critical of the final SmackDown before SNME. They were both dissatisfied with the quality of the show before a huge NBC event.
"They're on NBC tomorrow night. NBC. Do you remember how big Saturday night's main event used to be? They're on NBC tomorrow night. And this is the show you give us before you're on NBC," Russo said. [29:55 onwards]
Even though Mantell was critical of the latest SmackDown episode, he did seem hopeful about the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.
"Okay, tonight's show was really bad. Tomorrow will be really good. They can't lay two eggs in a row, surely," Mantell said. [30:20 onwards]
In addition to Zelina Vega's defense of her US Title, Saturday's show has a few more power-packed matches to offer. R Truth faces his childhood hero, WWE champion John Cena, in a non-title match while CM Punk and Sami Zayn team up against the duo of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, in what is expected to be the highlight of the show.
