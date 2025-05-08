Triple H hands Logan Paul 'ultimatum' - "Don't f**king make them into celebrities"

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently instructed Logan Paul not to do one major thing backstage in the Stamford-based promotion. The Maverick is currently in a heated feud with Jey Uso.

During the April 28, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, Logan Paul confronted Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both stars took several personal shots at each other before Jey got tired and had enough of Paul, and ended up laying the latter down with a Superkick.

After The Yeet Master's match against Seth Rollins in the main event of this week's red brand, Logan came out of nowhere after the show went off the air to hit a vicious punch on Jey, knocking him down in the process. According to reports, the two stars could face each other for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

During the latest episode of his YouTube vlog, Logan Paul was seen conversing with the cameramen backstage. During this, The Maverick mentioned that he wanted to feature the camera guys more on his vlogs.

"[How do you like talking to camera guys who aren't mean to you?] Bro, it's sick. We should feature you guys more. CEO of camera four and camera five," Logan said. [9:09 - 9:21]

WWE CCO Triple H overheard Paul and asked him to stop turning cameramen into celebrities through his vlog.

"Don't f**king make them into celebrities. [Logan - Yeah, whole camera team is getting famous.] Now we gotta do f**king entrances for all the camera guys every night like Cole and s**t," Triple H said. [9:22 - 9:31]

Randy Orton has huge praise for Logan Paul's work in WWE

During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton highlighted how celebrities make appearances in WWE to promote their projects and are usually not interested in the professional wrestling business.

The Viper added that he believed Logan Paul had a different attitude, praising his incredible work in the company.

"You can tell right away if they’re a real fan or not, because they’ll know a little bit about what’s going on. They’ll have an idea. So, very quickly, you’ll know whether they’re full of s**t and they’re just there for the press and they’re pushing their movie or they were told to be there by their agent just for the face-time. Logan definitely wants to be there, obviously. He’s just very good. He’s an amazing athlete. He’s charismatic. He works very hard. He’s one in a million," said Orton.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Logan Paul and Jey Uso.

