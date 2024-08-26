Triple H honors Sid Vicious following his passing

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H paid tribute to Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) today on social media. The wrestling legend tragically passed away today at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer.

Sid Vicious' son shared on social media today that his father had passed away. The tributes have been pouring in for the veteran, and Triple H shared his thoughts on Instagram ahead of RAW.

The King of Kings honored Sid Vicious and noted that few performers in history had the look, intensity, and ability to connect with wrestling fans as he did. You can check out Triple H's message on his Instagram story by clicking here.

"A two-time WWE Champion. The Master and Ruler of the World. Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity, and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid. My thoughts are with Sid's family, friends, and fans," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also penned a touching tribute to Sid Vicious ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

WWE SmackDown star reveals he has always been a Triple H guy

Paul Heyman recently disclosed that he has always had a ton of respect for Triple H and enjoys working with him.

Heyman has not appeared on television since the June 28 episode of SmackDown. The Bloodline turned their backs on The Wiseman after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief, and Powerbombed the Hall of Famer through the announce table.

In an interview on Notsam Wrestling during Fanatics Fest, Heyman noted that he has always been a fan of Paul Levesque. The Hall of Famer added that The Cerebral Assassin is a collaborator backstage and loves to hear everyone's ideas.

"Working with Paul Levesque today is an absolute honor because he's a collaborator. He loves to collaborate; he loves to hear different ideas, and he likes to implement them," the veteran said. [From 33:33 to 33:51]

You can check out the video below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to the Eudy family, and fans of Sid Vicious at this difficult time.

