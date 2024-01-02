Triple H hypes up major title defense ahead of WWE RAW Day 1

Triple H has issued an intense statement to push one of the top matches planned for tonight's WWE RAW Day 1 special.

Tonight's RAW will see two top stars clash as Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. This will be a rematch from Crown Jewel on November 4, where The Architect retained his title over The Scottish Psychopath in around 18 minutes.

Triple H took to X this evening to hype McIntyre vs. Rollins. The Chief Content Officer included a video preview for the match.

"One Superstar with everything to lose… and another with everything to gain. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends his title against a Drew McIntyre that’s more hungry, motivated and ready than ever before. Tonight, it comes to a head LIVE at #WWERaw Day One, 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote.

The last time McIntyre and Rollins faced off in televised singles action before Crown Jewel was the 2020 Money In the Bank event. That match saw McIntyre defeat Rollins to retain the WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see if tonight's World Heavyweight Championship match closes Day 1 as the main event. This is not a given, as there are other major plans rumored for tonight.

What is your prediction for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins on tonight's RAW? Do you think it's time to take the title off Rollins? Sound off in the comments below!

