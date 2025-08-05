Triple H insulted fans with SummerSlam angle, claims WWE veteran: "You're a bigger moron than I thought" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has thrashed Triple H over his booking strategies. He was irate with how the creative team handled the Seth Rollins situation.

Ad

Rollins hurt his knee at Saturday Night's Main Event XL last month and was presumably going to be out of action for a few months. However, he shockingly returned at SummerSlam 2025 Night One and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a gassed-out CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther in a brutal match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Triple H was insulting fans with the whole storyline. He felt this was a terrible way to book Rollins' cash-in. The veteran writer noted that Seth was actually injured at Saturday Night's Main Event, but after a doctor's check-up, he was cleared to return at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

"And then, they're gonna add insult to injury. I got news for Triple H. If the Rollins injury was a work, you're a bigger moron than I thought. No, nobody got freaking worked. Rollins got hurt in that match. Rollins thought it was worse than it was. So, he called an audible, [and] LA Knight went over. Rollins was supposed to cash in the case that night. The next day, Rollins goes to get his knee checked out, and it's not as bad as it was, and he could be back in three weeks," he said. [From 7:05 onwards]

Ad

Ad

During the SummerSlam Night One post-show, Triple H admitted that he was not thrilled with Rollins possibly faking his medical reports and that WWE would take it up with the star.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!