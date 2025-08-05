Triple H insulted fans with SummerSlam angle, claims WWE veteran: "You're a bigger moron than I thought" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has thrashed Triple H over his booking strategies. He was irate with how the creative team handled the Seth Rollins situation.
Rollins hurt his knee at Saturday Night's Main Event XL last month and was presumably going to be out of action for a few months. However, he shockingly returned at SummerSlam 2025 Night One and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a gassed-out CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther in a brutal match for the World Heavyweight Championship.
On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Triple H was insulting fans with the whole storyline. He felt this was a terrible way to book Rollins' cash-in. The veteran writer noted that Seth was actually injured at Saturday Night's Main Event, but after a doctor's check-up, he was cleared to return at SummerSlam.
"And then, they're gonna add insult to injury. I got news for Triple H. If the Rollins injury was a work, you're a bigger moron than I thought. No, nobody got freaking worked. Rollins got hurt in that match. Rollins thought it was worse than it was. So, he called an audible, [and] LA Knight went over. Rollins was supposed to cash in the case that night. The next day, Rollins goes to get his knee checked out, and it's not as bad as it was, and he could be back in three weeks," he said. [From 7:05 onwards]
During the SummerSlam Night One post-show, Triple H admitted that he was not thrilled with Rollins possibly faking his medical reports and that WWE would take it up with the star.
