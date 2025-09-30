Triple H is jealous of 3-time WWE World Champion in the company? Wrestling veterans give their honest opinion

WWE under Triple H's creative regime has seen the rise of several new and old names at the top of the card. Meanwhile, Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman discussed whether The Game is jealous of Drew McIntyre in the Stamford-based promotion.

Drew McIntyre has been in the best shape of his life and had the most heated feud of 2024 when he battled it out with CM Punk. However, The Scottish Warrior often fails to win major feuds and goes on to lose title matches in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman both agreed that there's jealousy towards the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion by the boss, as the proof can be seen throughout his booking as a performer.

"How does that happen? You're going to tell me wrestler jealousy doesn't come into play? If you guys believe that, you're honestly not learning anything from us here," Russo said.

Coachman added that McIntyre is a professional in every sense, but the management doesn't pull the trigger with him as the champion.

"I love the dude. I absolutely love the dude. There's nothing not to love about him. He's a professional in every sense of the word," Coachman said.

Drew McIntyre's new feud might've started on WWE SmackDown

A while ago, Drew McIntyre returned to the Stamford-based promotion and stacked wins on Friday Night SmackDown. After a win over Randy Orton, he got an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Indiana at Wrestlepalooza.

Sadly, he lost the match and shifted his focus when he met Jacob Fatu. On the SmackDown after Wrestlepalooza, McIntyre was complaining about the loss when The Samoan Werewolf confronted him. This led to a brawl, and Fatu got one over the three-time world champion when he hit him with a medical boot.

Recently, Drew McIntyre was cast in a project alongside Henry Cavill, and it'll be interesting to see if the attack by Jacob Fatu was the beginning of their feud or a way to write The Scottish Warrior off television for a while from WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

