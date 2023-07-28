Triple H 'likes' Saraya's tweet about awkward encounter with rude fan

WWE legend Triple H 'liked' a tweet posted by Saraya fka Paige, detailing her awkward encounter with a fan.

Saraya has been a mainstay on AEW TV for almost a year at this point. She has wrestled a handful of matches in the promotion as well.

Saraya tweeted that she had an awkward encounter with a fan at an airport. The fan told Saraya he is a big fan of Paige but not her current AEW character. He then explained to her that he didn't like AEW.

The fan then revealed that he didn't watch AEW and asked if he could get a picture with her. The tweet received tons of responses from fans, and WWE veteran Triple H noticed it as well. He ended up liking the tweet.

He said “I’m a big fan of you”

I said “sick man thanks”

Then he said “well actually. I’m just a fan of Paige not saraya”

I was like “4am insult. Love that for me”

He said “I just don’t like aew”

Triple H once received massive backlash for a comment about Saraya

In early 2020, The Game spoke with Sportskeeda and made a joke about Saraya that didn't sit well with fans.

He joked that Saraya probably had kids that she didn't know of. Saraya later opened up about the inappropriate comments and had the following to say about the same:

"Obviously I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken aback, because he's someone that I truly look up to and he's always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up, maybe, in a joke, that I just don't think was appropriate to joke about. I don't know, I feel like it's something that I don't need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that," she said.

Triple H @TripleH I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.

The former WWE Champion later tweeted an apology directed to Saraya and stated that he also reached out to her to offer an apology. Saraya left WWE last year and made her way to AEW soon after.

