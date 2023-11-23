"Triple H make him World Champion," "Absolutely terrible" - WWE Universe divided over 7-time champion's current run

Triple H's new WWE regime has crossed a year, and several new and old stars got their moment in the spotlight. However, some have failed to make an impression on the main roster, and fans are still hoping for a few to make it big. Recently, fans defended the seven-time champion's run as they were divided over it.

Earlier this year, Triple H revived a few stars and their gimmicks from NXT, which were popular before they made it to the main roster. One such superstar was Shinsuke Nakamura, who turned face and was cheered by the fans on the red brand during his first outing on Monday Night RAW.

However, Triple H turned him heel after a while when he feuded with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, Nakamura failed to defeat Rollins, but he's now on a different path on the red brand.

The WWE Universe recently came to defend Shinsuke Nakamura on X but also gave a divided opinion regarding his current run.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans are enjoying the mystery storyline involving The King of Strong Style on Monday Night RAW. However, many also pointed out the poor WWE run that Shinsuke Nakamura has been having since he made it to the main roster.

Triple H praised Shinsuke Nakamura's current WWE run following Fastlane 2023

Earlier this year, Shinsuke Nakamura faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions under two different match types at a premium live event.

However, The King of Strong Style didn't win the gold. During the Fastlane Press Conference, Triple H praised both stars for the main event and spoke highly of the former Royal Rumble winner.

"Seth and Shin, wow! This is the Shinsuke Nakamura that I've always wanted to see here. The work he's been doing in the last couple of months with Seth Rollins, it's a different Shinsuke Nakamura. His energy, his vibe, just seeing him on a day-to-day basis, he's like a new person. It's impressive to see and I love it. I hope that he continues to do that and I hope that we can continue that rise. He is a special talent and I want everybody in the world to see just how special he is." [From 49:39 to 50:12]

Fans have always blamed Vince McMahon for Shinsuke Nakamura's poor booking on WWE's main roster.

Do you want to see Nakamura as the next World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.