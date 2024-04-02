Triple H makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H has shared a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Brooklyn. Tonight is the go-home edition of the red brand before WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Ahead of this week's episode of the red brand, Triple H took to social media to make a major announcement. The Game noted that the WWE Universe is "smashing records" ahead of WrestleMania XL and tonight's episode of RAW will feature the largest domestic gate in RAW history.

"We're not even a full day into #WrestleMania Week, and the @WWE Universe is already smashing records. Tonight's #WWE RAW in Brooklyn will be largest domestic gate in the history of the red brand. @barclayscenter," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The promotion is getting set for The Show of Shows this weekend and the anticipation is off the charts. Tonight's episode of RAW is shaping up to be a huge show with both Roman Reigns and The Rock scheduled to appear.

WWE legend reveals what he said to Triple H at Royal Rumble 2024

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared that he was backstage for Royal Rumble 2024 and had a brief conversation with Triple H.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Diamond Dallas Page praised Triple H as the company's Chief Content Officer. DDP disclosed that he had a conversation with The King of Kings while he was backstage at the Royal Rumble in January and congratulated him on putting on a great show for wrestling fans.

"I don't really play those things, you know like, if I was doing it, I would do it this way, because I think Triple H has done an unbelievable job of storytelling. I said to him last night [at the Royal Rumble], I got a chance to see him just half a minute, but always the classiest guy in the room. I just gave him a big hug and said, 'Man, great Rumble, bro,'" said DDP [1:05 – 1:31]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Triple H has gained power in the company following Vince McMahon's resignation earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see if Triple H has any surprises planned for fans at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

Poll : Are you looking forward to tonight's WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion