"Triple H was one of those guys I wrote everything for" - Veteran claims responsibility for D-Generation X's WWE creative (Exclusive)

D-Generation X, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary in wrestling, is rightfully amongst the greatest WWE factions of all time. During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed that he was responsible for the stable's creative direction in WWE. More so, he "wrote everything" for The Game during the Attitude Era.

Vince Russo spoke about Triple H's work thus far as WWE's Chief Content Officer and recalled how the Cerebral Assasin was as a talent during the 1990s. The former WWE head writer said that while there were talents who didn't need much help in the writing department, Triple H didn't fall under that specific category of wrestlers.

The retired legend required a complete script before his performances, and Russo explained his role in the process, as you can view below:

"Triple H was one of those guys, bro; listen, how much you write for somebody really depends on the talent," said Russo. "Some people want you to write everything. Some people, you just have to give bullet points to. It really depends on the talent. Triple H was one of those guys I wrote everything for." [25:30 - 25:52]

D-Generation X was pivotal in WWE's battle against WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Vince McMahon successfully created a group that could upstage nWo.

DX, however, was more than just a modern-day version of their WCW counterparts. The Triple H and Shawn Michaels-led faction had its own unique identity. Vince Russo stated that he was behind the humorous elements that made D-Generation a household name:

"I mean all that DX stuff; I'm watching it now as I go back and watch the Attitude Era and all the wee jokes, all the DX humor; I wrote that stuff, like 100%," Russo continued. [25:53 - 26:06]

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Vince Russo clarifies that he had no input in Triple H's WWE matches

A promising professional wrestler must master several facets of the game before becoming a certified main eventer. Vince Russo's job involved helping Triple H and many other WWE stars improve their gimmicks on TV.

The former WCW Champion said that he did not influence how the talents structured their matches. His only duty was just to ensure that the outcome made sense in the storyline:

"And when they laid out their matches, it was them. I had nothing to do with that," added Russo. "The most I would have to do with that was if we needed a certain finish. This is what we need; however, you guys get there, it's pretty much up to you. So, like, that end of it, he laid all that stuff out, but creatively, bro (shakes head)." [26:07 - 27:00]

As always, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone also reviewed this week's RAW episode. The former writer heavily criticized Triple H over a 'trash' segment, which you can read more about right here.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes