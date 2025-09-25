"Triple H was a politician" - Ex-WWE star reacts to Bret Hart's recent statement

WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H received a lot of criticism from Bret Hart, which sparked a conversation among fans and veterans. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell reacted to the incident and gave his take on the situation.

A while back, Bret Hart went off on different names, including Shawn Michaels and Triple H, based on their actions from over three decades ago. In a recent event in Manchester, The Hitman criticized The Game's rise to the top and expressed his desire to have punched him had he been backstage following the Montreal Screwjob.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the ex-WWE personality defended the argument made towards the 14-time WWE World Champion, stating that Hunter was always a politician and knew how to brand himself in the business. Moreover, Mantell questioned The Hitman's anger and frustration.

"Hey, he doesn't like Triple H. Doesn't like the way he works. Doesn't like how he approaches the business. Doesn't like the way he came up the hierarchy, but Triple H was a politician; that's what you've got to be in the wrestling business. You've got to promote yourself, and I never saw anything wrong. It's like selling a car... Triple H was very good at selling himself to the creative and to Vince [McMahon]. I don't know what business Bret thinks we're in, but to me, it takes a lot of energy to just do that, not to like someone. It takes a lot of energy," Mantell said.

Triple H and Bret Hart were at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

It's hard to find Triple H and Bret Hart sharing screen space any longer, as The Hitman doesn't mind going off and criticizing his fellow wrestlers' actions from the past. Last year, The Game invited Hart to Monday Night RAW in Montreal, and the two got a chance to talk.

Earlier this year, Bret Hart's No Disqualification Submission match at WrestleMania 13 against Stone Cold Steve Austin was inducted into the Hall of Fame under the 'Immortal Moment' category when CM Punk inducted the match. Meanwhile, The Game received his solo WWE Hall of Fame induction on the same night. It'll be interesting to see if Hart ever buries the hatchet with his colleagues.

