Triple H presents WWE Superstar with sentimental gift; he breaks down in tears

WWE has shared a heartwarming video of Triple H presenting a popular superstar with a sentimental gift following their major victory at WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania. Several legends appeared during the match, including The Undertaker, who gave The Rock an epic Chokeslam during the final minutes. The American Nightmare became champion after hitting The Tribal Chief with three Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring.

The promotion shared a video of Triple H presenting Cody Rhodes with a watch following WrestleMania. The watch was originally pawned by Dusty Rhodes back in the day but was returned to the Rhodes family last weekend. The champion thanked Triple H for the gift, and the two shared a hug, as seen in the video below.

Cody Rhodes discusses Triple H's gift at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes explained why the gesture meant so much to him during the press conference following WrestleMania XL.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion noted that when he came backstage, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard handed him the watch. He shared that it was the gold Rolex his father pawned so he could attend acting school, and he hopes he can repay the company for the level of investment they have put in him.

"I came to the back and Bruce Prichard and Triple H and Nick Khan handed me this [watch], which is the same watch that my dad had pawned so that I could go to acting school. So, the level of investment and responsibility that the company just put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward, 100 times over," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes was an EVP in All Elite Wrestling but decided to leave the company a couple of years ago. He triumphantly returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins.

The Visionary also made a cameo during the main event of WrestleMania XL and helped distract Roman Reigns while dressed in his Shield attire. It will be interesting to see how long Rhodes will be able to hold onto the title now that he has a target on his back as champion.

