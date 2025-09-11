Triple H is punishing a top star and has taken major WWE championship off him, says veteran

Triple H may be punishing a WWE star, as per a veteran. This comes after a recent incident.

Solo Sikoa was not present at the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. After Sami Zayn beat him for the title, he came out last week and wrestled John Cena with no sign of Sikoa or the Samoans. Brock Lesnar came out instead and threw him about. Now, on the latest episode of BroDown, Vince Russo has spoken about it.

Vince Russo spoke about Solo Sikoa being punished by Triple H as a result of the incident with Syko Stu and Raja Jackson. He said that either The Game did not know what he was doing with Sikoa, or the star was being buried for what happened with his father.

Now Mac, there's either one of two things going on here. Either Triple H, despite writing the best television of anybody, either Triple H does not have a clue or there is a punishment going on. Mac, I said last week, we talked a lot. We are seeing a Sami push, and this is another chapter in the push, Cena could not put him away, and he went 50-50 with Cena, that's another chapter in the Sami Zayn push. However, I did throw out there, could they have possibly taken the belt of Solo because of what went down with Rikishi's school."

He said that he knew that people felt that it was a way of protecting Brock Lesnar, but said that there were other ways of protecting Lesnar. He then went on to say that this was clearly a punishment.

"Either Triple H does not have an effing clue, or they are punishing Solo and the Samoans with what happened in Rikishi's school."

Vince Russo felt that the punishment was obvious to see from Triple H

Vince Russo talked about how The Game's first priority should be to protect Solo Sikoa and other stars on the roster, but pointed out how that was not happening.

"Now Mac, when you're writing a show and you have so many players on the show, you have so many actors, the number one priority is to protect every single talent. There was no Solo on tonight's show, there were no Samoans on tonight's show. He lost the title last week, there was no comeback, there was no saving face."

It remains to be seen what's next for Solo Sikoa.

