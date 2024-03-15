Triple H reacts to massive WWE announcement

A few moments ago, Hall of Famer Triple H shared his reaction to a massive WWE announcement ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

The King of Kings was last seen in the ring addressing the fans about 50k+ people at the Optus Stadium during the 2024 Elimination Chamber: Perth. It appears that WWE's Chief Content is looking forward to every premium live event and major shows being sold out this year.

The Stamford-based promotion recently dropped that the combo tickets for 2024 Money in the Bank weekend have gone on sale. The combo package includes Friday Night SmackDown on July 5, MITB on July 6, and NXT Heatwave on July 7.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Triple H shared a message with the WWE Universe reacting to the tweet by the company. The 14-time World Champion that Toronto is going to witness three huge shows in one massive weekend:

"3 huge shows... 1 massive weekend in Toronto. Combo tickets for #SmackDown on July 5, #MITB on July 6, and #NXTHeatwave on July 7 are on sale NOW," he wrote.

Vince Russo sent a message to Triple H and WWE following major Hall of Fame announcement

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 got bigger after WWE announced that Thunderbolt Patterson (real name Claude Patterson) would take his rightful place among the prestigious club of legends.

HHH shared a heartwarming message to Patterson, highlighting his contribution to the pro wrestling business. Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to Paul Levesque's post and congratulated the Stamford-based promotion for inducting Thunderbolt Patterson into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Kudos to @Triple H and @WWE --- 'Thunderbolt' Patterson was a Great Wrestler and Entertainer!!! Thrilled that he is being recognized.," Russo wrote.

WWE is heading into its second WrestleMania under the regime of the 14-time World Champion, with Vince McMahon being far away from the product. Fans are thrilled to see what Hunter has up his sleeve on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

