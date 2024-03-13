Vince Russo responds to Triple H following major WWE announcement

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo reacted to WWE and Triple H's latest announcement regarding the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Class of 2024 got bigger and better on Wednesday (March 13) when WWE announced on Twitter/X that the legendary Thunderbolt Patterson (real name Claude Patterson) would join the prestigious club next month.

Chief Content Officer Triple H led the way with a heartwarming tribute to Patterson on his official Twitter/X account. The King of Kings highlighted Patterson's contribution to the business outside the square circle, adding that this induction is a well-deserved recognition of his long-lasting legacy in the sport.

Responding to Hunter's post on X (formerly Twitter), Vince Russo congratulated the promotion for inducting Thunderbolt Patterson into the Hall of Fame this year.

"Kudos to @TripleH and @WWE ---'Thunderbolt' Patterson was a Great Wrestler and Entertainer!!! Thrilled that he is being recognized. Will talk about with @StevieRayTV tomorrow on "Black and White" on http://RussosBrand.com," he wrote.

Alexa Bliss reacts to Triple H's major WWE announcement

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss responded to The King of Kings' massive announcement about upcoming premium live events.

US Champion Logan Paul officially confirmed that Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio will host SummerSlam 2024 on August 03. To everyone's delight, Triple H sent a humorous message to the popular YouTuber after he broke the big news about the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since Little Miss Bliss hails from Ohio, she sent a message to the 14-time WWE World Champion, expressing her excitement about the return of the marquee PLE to her home state.

It remains to be seen what WWE's Chief Content Officer has in his arsenal to make this year's WrestleMania the biggest of all time. The Show of Shows will be staged on April 06 and 07, 2024.