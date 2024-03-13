Triple H reacts to major WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Triple H influenced this year's WWE Hall of Fame, heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, as he is solely making the creative decisions. Recently, The Game reacted to the latest HoF announcement.

Thunderbolt Patterson's influence in wrestling is unmatched, as the star not only fought for titles but also for the rights of wrestlers outside the squared circle. Patterson dominated the independent territories back in the day and became a reputed name in the industry after his work with NWA.

The thirty-year veteran of the game is finally getting inducted into the glorious list in Philadelphia ahead of the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Today, Triple H reacted to Patterson's induction and sent a heartfelt message to the legend for leaving a lasting impact.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Game tweeted:

"He was a champion in the ring, and championed the health and well-being of his peers outside of it. Thunderbolt Patterson’s influence is still felt today, and will receive the recognition it deserves when he joins the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. #WWEHOF"

Triple H reacted to Bull Nakano's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Women's wrestling has evolved by leaps and bounds over the past few years. However, the management and stars haven't forgotten about the contribution of several veterans of the industry that have paved the way for the new generation.

Earlier this month, it was announced that former Women's Champion Bull Nakano is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia. The trailblazer once dominated the women's division and itched her name in the industry. Triple H also sent a message to Nakano after the announcement.

"An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long. Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time - she’s one of the best of all time, period. #WWEHOF"

The illustrious list also features Paul Heyman, The U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali.

