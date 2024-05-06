Triple H reacts to NBA fans dancing to top babyface's theme song during the game

Triple H has been serving the WWE Universe with PLEs and shows that are breaking records every week. During the 'Paul Levesque era', fans have seen many superstars rise. One such WWE Superstar is Jey Uso and the NBA fans couldn't agree more as they grooved to his music during a game.

Jey Uso has been on a meteoric rise since breaking away from The Bloodline. He was the first person to pin Roman Reigns in over two years and has been pushed as a legitimate singles superstar. Most recently, he faced Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash France in a losing cause.

The former Tag Team Champion came up short at the PLE in France but made a historic entrance that saw the WWE Universe yeet with him with their phone flashlights on. NBA fans were not left behind as Cleveland Cavaliers fans also emulated the same at a recent game against Orlando Magic, and Triple H noticed the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chief Content Officer acknowledged Main Event Jey Uso's popularity in a tweet as seen below.

What was Triple H's huge announcement after WWE Backlash?

In Backlash's post-show press conference, Triple H constantly indicated that WWE had a huge announcement regarding WrestleMania 41 coming up at the 150th Kentucky Derby pre-race show. During the show, the location for WrestleMania 41 was revealed.

Through a video, WWE let fans know that WrestleMania 41 will be taking place in Las Vegas. The venue for the same would be Allegiant Stadium on the 19th and 20th of April next year. WWE's CCO took to X to react to the news and remind the fans of the plans for The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

"In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now. There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41… Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready?" wrote Triple H.

You can check out his tweet below:

Paul Levesque has been on a roll of breaking records and taking the Stamford-based promotion international any chance he gets. He has teased hosting WrestleMania outside the United States quite a few times recently.