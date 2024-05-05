3 reasons why Jey Uso failed to become World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash 2024

Despite receiving massive support from the crowd, Jey Uso failed to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash 2024. The Yeet Master tried to give his best effort possible and even came close to capturing his first singles title, but ultimately failed, especially due to the involvement of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss three reasons why Jey Uso failed to dethrone the Archer of Infamy at France's first-ever PLE.

#3. Too soon for Damian Priest to lose his title

One significant reason why Jey failed to become the World Champion at Backlash could be that his victory would have prematurely ended Damian's title reign. The Judgment Day member won his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL after patiently waiting for months to cash in his MITB briefcase.

So, it would seem unfair if WWE were to cut short his first-ever World title reign at Backlash. Hence, this could be a primary factor contributing to Jey's failure in France.

Additionally, given the Triple H era's focus on providing opportunities for new stars to shine, Damian's victory at tonight's show aligns with that approach by The Game.

#2. Jey Uso might be returning soon to the Bloodline Saga

Another reason behind Jey's loss at tonight's show is likely tied to his potential return to the Bloodline Saga. This hint was dropped during a backstage segment at Backlash before Jey's match, where he was confronted by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and the newly debuted Tanga Loa. Even Paul Heyman shared an eye-to-eye moment with the Yeet Master, seemingly trying to convey something to him.

All signs point to the company planning for the former Right Hand Man's return to the Samoan Saga. Therefore, making him World Champion wouldn't make sense, as it would involve the title in the Bloodline storyline, which WWE likely doesn't want.

Additionally, there are reports of potential trades in WWE after the Draft. So this opens the scope of Jey getting traded to SmackDown to rejoin the Bloodline Saga after a recent tease.

#1. It could be too soon for Jey's World Championship win

This might be an unpopular opinion among fans, but crowning Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash could be seen as hurried. The company could devise a much more compelling storyline to establish Jey Uso as a credible champion in the near future.

While fans are undoubtedly supportive of the Yeet Master, a more thought-out storyline and feud development could lead to a more impactful first title reign for the Samoan twin.

Furthermore, the tease of a feud between Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the post-match segment suggests that WWE never intended to make Jey Uso the World Champion at Backlash. This indicates that the company has other plans in mind for both Jey and the World Championship scene moving forward.