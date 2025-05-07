Triple H reacts to title change ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has shared a social media update after a title change took place mere days before the Backlash Premium Live Event. Interestingly, The Game namedropped a popular star in his message.

Ahead of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to win the WWE Speed Championship. The title match between the luchadors aired on X earlier today.

Triple H took to his X account moments ago to share his reaction to the title change. He shared WWE's post about the same and pointed out that it was El Grande Americano's first singles championship win. The 55-year-old noted that he was certain that Chad Gable, who has been accused of being the man under the mask, was smiling somewhere.

"A huge win for @Americano_WWE for his first singles championship. I’m sure @WWEGable is smiling somewhere," he wrote.

You can check out The Game's X post below:

Wrestling veteran believes Triple H is a part of an ongoing internal TKO conflict

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that a conflict involving The King of Kings was ongoing in TKO.

The 64-year-old noted that the entertainment side of the company, led by Ari Emanuel, held more power than the wrestling side, led by Triple H. Russo added that the WWE CCO would end up on the losing side in the alleged conflict.

"TKO is an entertainment company. WWE used to be a wrestling company. Ari Emanuel is an entertainment guy. Triple H is a wrestling guy. Now that Rock is coming out, 'We're fake. It's a show. None of this is real.' What you're seeing, guys, is a conflict between the entertainment side and the old guard, the wrestling side. Here's the only problem. The problem is what Coach just said: the entertainment side has the power. There's no question about it. So, at the end of the day, Coach, the wrestling side is going to lose, and I'm going to ask you the question: who's on the wrestling side that's going to lose? Triple H!" he said. [From 41:03 to 43:03]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Russo recently criticized The Game for his recent booking decisions and even claimed that the wrestling promotion could let go of two popular NXT stars in the coming months.

