Triple H receives sarcastic apology from WWE veteran

Triple H has the final say on WWE's weekly storyline developments on RAW and SmackDown. Vince Russo, an outspoken critic of both shows, gave a lighthearted apology to The Game in his latest livestream.

Russo was the head writer for the Stamford-based promotion in the late 1990s when RAW drew some of the highest television ratings in the show's history. He departed for the company's then-rivals WCW after former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon advised him to hire a nanny to look after his children.

On his YouTube channel, Russo sarcastically applauded Triple H's decision to push talents like Sami Zayn ahead of Karrion Kross. He also referred to WWE's Chief Content Officer as "The King of Pops" and jokingly apologized for criticizing him:

"Hulk Hogan, Superstar Billy Graham, the Macho Man Randy Savage, The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn. Who sees this? Who has the insight to see this? One man. The King of Pops. And to you, King of Pops, I apologize. It's all been a facade."

Russo's comments came shortly before The King of Kings announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Vince Russo on Triple H's "compelling" storylines

Throughout the 2010s, Triple H often received praise from fans for his long-term storytelling on WWE's NXT brand. However, his booking has come under scrutiny since he became the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022.

Vince Russo continued to poke fun at the 14-time World Champion by playfully praising his "riveting" RAW and SmackDown storytelling.

"Triple H, keep on doing what you're doing. Keep on doing what you're doing. It is riveting. It is compelling. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best television I have ever seen in my entire life."

In an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling video, Russo also explained why he thinks some WWE fans believe the product is "stupid."

