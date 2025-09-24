Triple H ruined two major names' push in the promotion following Wrestlepalooza, says ex-WWE writer

WWE Wrestlepalooza didn't live up to the expectations set by Triple H ahead of the show. However, Vince Russo pointed out how the show failed and, more importantly, The Game's booking ruined Drew McIntyre and John Cena's push in the promotion in Indiana.

Drew McIntyre and John Cena started a new chapter on Friday Night SmackDown following WWE SmackDown. While McIntyre entered a feud with Cody Rhodes, Cena scored a win over Logan Paul in Clash in Paris. Later, the two highly anticipated stars entered WWE Wrestlepalooza, but both suffered losses in their respective matches.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo went off at Triple H and stated that The Game ruined Drew McIntyre and John Cena's run in the WWE at the event in Indiana. Moreover, Russo stated that Hunter got Cena killed in a match against Brock Lesnar and made McIntyre completely worthless following a clean finish to Cody Rhodes.

"This show, you k*lled John Cena; you don't protect John Cena at all. He gets annihilated... Here's my first question: great for Brock Lesnar, but what does this do for John Cena? Nothing, zero. Let's go to the main event; you beat freaking Drew McIntyre clean. Great for Cody Rhodes. What does it do for Drew McIntyre? Nothing. It makes him not worth anything... In the meantime, coach, you're hurting the talent. You're putting another dent in Drew McIntyre because you've got to beat him clean. You beat him clean; you're not protecting him. You've got to give that person who loses some kind of an out. You beat him clean; now he's worthless," Russo said.

There could be a major reason behind Drew McIntyre and John Cena's loss at Wrestlepalooza, says ex-WWE star

Last month, Vince McMahon's 80th birthday became the talk of the town as he celebrated it in New York City's Gotham Hall, and several notable names, such as The Miz, Maryse, Jerry Lawler, and more, attended the party.

In the same episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman raised some serious points and theorized that stars like McIntyre and Cena, who attended the party, could've been penalized in some shape or form in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Anybody that was at that birthday party, either has not been pushed in the last month. Drew McIntyre was there. [John] Cena was there. What does their last month look like? Pulling the Boston show away from Cena, beating Drew McIntyre clean after he made those comments," Coachman said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for both stars under the Triple H-led creative regime.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

