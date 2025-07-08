Triple H’s booking in the RAW main event ripped apart by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW was packed with big matches, with a number of them announced beforehand. The main event of the show saw Seth Rollins take on Penta in a singles bout.
Former WWE writer Vince Russo ripped apart Triple H's booking of the main event, though. The match saw both wrestlers go toe-to-toe with each other, keeping fans captivated. Seth Rollins hit the Stomp after hitting his head in Penta's nether regions to emerge victorious before being laid out by a BFT, thanks to LA Knight.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo ripped apart the entire segment, right from the entrance to the finish. Sticking to his sarcastic take as he had done during the entire show, he compared Cero Miedo's entrance to Moses parting the Red Sea and called Triple H the best booker in history.
''I swear 30 minutes into Penta's entrance, I said to myself, 'This, this had to be what it was like when Moses parted the Red Sea.' Those fans for this entrance [sic] going to every turnbuckle, playing that music, [and] doing this for about, what, 20-25 minutes. I just can, like, I was like, 'Man, I guarantee you when Moses parted the Red Sea, [it was] nowhere near as dramatic,''' he said.
The WWE veteran continued:
''And then we get the finish. If Triple H came up with this finish, he's got to go down as the best booker in history. I mean, you can't just come up with a balls shot like [that]. And then the cherry on top of the cake, LA Knight and that cliffhanger going into next week.'' [From 45:00 onwards]
Seth Rollins is scheduled to face LA Knight at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for The Megastar and The Visionary in Atlanta.
