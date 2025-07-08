Triple H’s booking in the RAW main event ripped apart by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW was packed with big matches, with a number of them announced beforehand. The main event of the show saw Seth Rollins take on Penta in a singles bout.

Ad

Former WWE writer Vince Russo ripped apart Triple H's booking of the main event, though. The match saw both wrestlers go toe-to-toe with each other, keeping fans captivated. Seth Rollins hit the Stomp after hitting his head in Penta's nether regions to emerge victorious before being laid out by a BFT, thanks to LA Knight.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo ripped apart the entire segment, right from the entrance to the finish. Sticking to his sarcastic take as he had done during the entire show, he compared Cero Miedo's entrance to Moses parting the Red Sea and called Triple H the best booker in history.

Ad

Trending

''I swear 30 minutes into Penta's entrance, I said to myself, 'This, this had to be what it was like when Moses parted the Red Sea.' Those fans for this entrance [sic] going to every turnbuckle, playing that music, [and] doing this for about, what, 20-25 minutes. I just can, like, I was like, 'Man, I guarantee you when Moses parted the Red Sea, [it was] nowhere near as dramatic,''' he said.

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

The WWE veteran continued:

''And then we get the finish. If Triple H came up with this finish, he's got to go down as the best booker in history. I mean, you can't just come up with a balls shot like [that]. And then the cherry on top of the cake, LA Knight and that cliffhanger going into next week.'' [From 45:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins is scheduled to face LA Knight at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for The Megastar and The Visionary in Atlanta.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!