Triple H’s booking of WWE RAW buried by Vince Russo again (Exclusive)

Triple H has been in charge of all of WWE's shows since taking over the reins in the middle of 2022. Ever since TKO's takeover of the company, the Game has been serving as the promotion's Chief Content Officer and has largely done a great job at keeping things fresh and interesting.
However, one man has been his harshest critic during this time, with that man being former WWE head writer Vince Russo. He has been critical of Triple H's decisions at times and has recently buried the former World Champion following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.
Russo was discussing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW when he made his comments. He was responding to a fan question, which asked if guest general managers would work on RAW like they did in the early 2010s. Russo stated that anything would be better than what is currently being put on.
"Definitely. Anything's better than what they have now. Absolutely, man." Russo said.
While Triple H has done a great job since he took control, many fans believe that the product isn't achieving the same heights since the move to Netflix earlier this year. However, regardless of the criticism from a section of the fans, WWE seems to be doing well financially and recently secured a huge deal with ESPN in the US, which starts next month.
Clash in Paris is set to be the last WWE Premium Live Event on Peacock before all the PLEs move to ESPN, with next month's WrestlePalzooa being the first to premiere on the Sports broadcasting channel. Clash in Paris is scheduled to host plenty of high-profile matches, including John Cena vs Logan Paul, Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed, and the fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.
