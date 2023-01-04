Triple H's close friend's son will be given a top spot in WWE, says former champion

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, will get a top spot in the Stamford-based company.

In 2021, Dempsey signed a developmental contract with NXT UK. He later moved to the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after WWE shut down the NXT UK brand. Last August, William Regal's son made his NXT in-ring debut. He has since wrestled a few more bouts on the brand.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree predicted that Dempsey would get a top spot in the company.

"What does Regal's son look like? Is he tall good-looking kid? Yeah, that's gonna be the top English spot. (...) If there's gonna be a top English worker given a top spot it will be Regal's kid in my opinion. [Especially with Regal being back now?] Especially being Regal's kid," he said. [36:17 - 36:51]

William Regal is a close friend of WWE CCO Triple H

After spending nearly 22 years in the Stamford-based company, William Regal got released from his contract in January 2022. A few months later, he joined AEW. However, he recently left Tony Khan's promotion to return to WWE after Vince McMahon retired and Stephanie McMahon & Triple H took over.

During an episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast last August, Regal spoke about his close friendship with Triple H.

"We are very, very close, incredibly Close. But we don't talk to each other much. (...) We just get on and he can look at me because of the time we spent together, a short time in WCW. Well a year, just over a year, but we spent time learning our craft together. And me and him could just look at each other from across an arena and I know what he wants and I'll take care of it."

The former champion added:

"When we worked together, I was the last person, I probably spoke to him less than anybody else in the entire company. He didn't need to speak to me, I get it, sometimes I get a one word text, and I will just take care of whatever, I knew what he meant. That's how we work together," Regal said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Sean Slate @slate_s42 William Regal was Triple H’s #1 guy and a big reason why lots of talent wanted to sign with WWE/got signed.



A main roster GM role or back to his NXT GM role as well as scouting talent would both be great. William Regal was Triple H’s #1 guy and a big reason why lots of talent wanted to sign with WWE/got signed. A main roster GM role or back to his NXT GM role as well as scouting talent would both be great. https://t.co/7axdZ2dYYN

