Triple H is running WWE alongside many of his friends with whom he grew up in the business. A two-time Tag Team Champion recently revealed that he turned down an interesting role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Kevin Nash has been retired from in-ring competition since 2018. He took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once individually in 2015 and then again as part of the nWo in 2020.

The 66-year-old legend has continued to make sporadic appearances over the years, but has not transitioned into a backstage role like fellow members of The Kliq.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Big Kev was asked if he ever imagined seeing Triple H and Shawn Michaels running WWE one day.

He said he knew Paul Levesque was always a student of the game, also reflecting the infamous 'Curtain Call' incident that landed them in hot water in 1996.

"I knew Triple H. I mean, when I had heard that Triple H was, like, going to production meetings when, like, the nWo was hot. Like, you know, he was in the doghouse. Yeah, he was in the doghouse, actually, at Curtain Call. So, he was a student of it, and Shawn always loved the business. All it took was, you know, Triple H to get… kind of in the mix. And then he asked Shawn to help. Of course, Shawn did."

Nash revealed that WWE asked him to return for various roles, but he passed on the opportunity due to the demanding travel schedule.

"I was done working by then. That’s the one thing they say. Come back and announce, and come back and do this, and it’s just like, you got to fly in Sunday to work Monday to leave Tuesday. That’s three days. I mean, you got a job. I don’t want a job.”

You can check out the full interview below:

Kevin Nash goes off on WWE and TKO

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash threatened to sue WWE over irregularities in the royalty checks since TKO took over.

"When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down," Nash stated. "It would say, 'nWo t-shirts, nWo women t-shirts.' Now it says, 'nWo intellectual property,' and there's just a number. That's all it is. It's gonna be a forensic accounting, and I'll f****** sue them, and that's just the way it goes."

Nash made it clear that he would not do anything to put Triple H in a bad light.

