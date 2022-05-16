Triple H's theme song played at the Bucks v Celtics game

Former WWE Superstar Triple H's theme song "The Game" was played during the tip-off of the Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The series was at a 3-3 tie and the winner would advance to the conference finals. The Celtics won the game 109-81, knocking out the defending champion Bucks. The team from Boston will now face the Miami Heat in the conference finals starting on May 18.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Triple H’s theme playing at the Celtics game. Triple H’s theme playing at the Celtics game. https://t.co/SuZ63Dcuof

The Boston Celtics and WWE have had cordial relations for years. Triple H has attended many of the Celtics' games, including one in 2004 with his Evolution cohorts Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista.

The company has also run many events in the the home of the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston. This year's Survivor Series is set to emanate from the arena on November 26.

Kevin Owens claims he wouldn't be in WWE if not for Triple H

Kevin Owens claimed that he and many other talents would not have signed with WWE if not for Triple H.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Prizefighter credited The Game for helping him through his career in WWE, claiming that no one has ever done so much for him.

Speaking of Hunter's official retirement and goodbye at WrestleMania 38, the former Universal Champion had this to say:

“I think I echo what everyone has said: It’s very unfortunate in the way he didn’t get to retire in the ring, but he made the right decision for himself and his family. So that’s the right decision, it’s a good decision.” h/t talkSPORT

Owens first made his mark in WWE when he became the NXT Champion. The Black and Gold brand was run by the Cerebral Assassin at the time. KO has seen the 14-time world champion as his mentor ever since.

