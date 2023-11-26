Triple H says 31-year-old SmackDown star has "cemented" spot as a main event superstar after Survivor Series 2023

Triple H's press conference was something that everyone was looking forward to post-Survivor Series 2023, especially considering the hype around the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton to a lesser extent. The Game gave a special shoutout to one of the rising stars of SmackDown.

That star happened to be one of the unsung heroes of the Women's WarGames match - arguably the match of the night at Survivor Series: 2023. The star in question is none other than Shotzi - who put on an incredible performance at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Triple H praised her and said that Shotzi has essentially cemented herself as a top-tier superstar with her winning performance at Survivor Series:

Expand Tweet

Shotzi certainly earned the praise that she received from both Triple H and the WWE Universe. She was looking forward to the chaos that came with the WarGames match, and she was on both ends of punishment.

This spot below was one of the many great moments she had during the match.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how Shotzi's career progresses heading into 2024 and the year beyond.

Many hope that The Game's comments will ensure that she is a regular featured top star on the blue brand.

