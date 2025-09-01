Triple H says WWE star is officially retiring with 8 more appearances left

With WWE Clash in Paris 2025 in the books, everyone has now come to the realization that one of the all-time greats will be officially retiring in three months. After a triumphant performance in France last night, Triple H provided the latest on John Cena's retirement tour.The Cenation Leader returned to winning ways, as he defeated Logan Paul in a first-time-ever match at Clash in Paris this past weekend. The two men pushed each other to the limit in a rare spotfest. From using a Styles Clash to ZigZag, Cena and Paul made multiple references to other wrestlers. In the end, The Franchise Player prevailed over The Maverick after countering his opponent's right-hand punch into an Attitude Adjustment.After the show, Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) to call John Cena the Greatest Of All Time. The Game also noted that the 17-time world champion has now eight appearances left on his farewell tour before he rides off into the sunset.&quot;Just... THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!! @JohnCena The final 8 is upon us...&quot;You can check out his tweet below:John Cena explains why he stole other WWE stars' finishers at Clash in ParisDuring the post-match panel, John Cena subtly confirmed that he wouldn't be facing AJ Styles anytime soon, which is why he paid tribute to The Phenomenal One last night.&quot;I will say that I've had a lot of opponents over the years. And with eight appearances left, I know I'm not going to be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career. But I think you saw tonight the best way I could say 'Thank you' to some of those people who have affected my career is to kind of pay homage. I may be taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don't normally do out there. I gotta shout out AJ. But, hopefully, I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn do what we're supposed to do, and that's entertain the fans.&quot;With WWE Wrestlepalooza slated to be the next big premium live event, it will be interesting to see who will step up to John Cena.Is Brock Lesnar next in line? Fans must tune in this Friday when The Cenation Leader shows up on SmackDown in Chicago to address the WWE Universe.