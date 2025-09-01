  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H says WWE star is officially retiring with 8 more appearances left

Triple H says WWE star is officially retiring with 8 more appearances left

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 01, 2025 08:03 GMT
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)

With WWE Clash in Paris 2025 in the books, everyone has now come to the realization that one of the all-time greats will be officially retiring in three months. After a triumphant performance in France last night, Triple H provided the latest on John Cena's retirement tour.

Ad

The Cenation Leader returned to winning ways, as he defeated Logan Paul in a first-time-ever match at Clash in Paris this past weekend. The two men pushed each other to the limit in a rare spotfest. From using a Styles Clash to ZigZag, Cena and Paul made multiple references to other wrestlers. In the end, The Franchise Player prevailed over The Maverick after countering his opponent's right-hand punch into an Attitude Adjustment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the show, Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) to call John Cena the Greatest Of All Time. The Game also noted that the 17-time world champion has now eight appearances left on his farewell tour before he rides off into the sunset.

"Just... THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!! @JohnCena The final 8 is upon us..."

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

You can check out his tweet below:

Ad

John Cena explains why he stole other WWE stars' finishers at Clash in Paris

During the post-match panel, John Cena subtly confirmed that he wouldn't be facing AJ Styles anytime soon, which is why he paid tribute to The Phenomenal One last night.

"I will say that I've had a lot of opponents over the years. And with eight appearances left, I know I'm not going to be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career. But I think you saw tonight the best way I could say 'Thank you' to some of those people who have affected my career is to kind of pay homage. I may be taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don't normally do out there. I gotta shout out AJ. But, hopefully, I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn do what we're supposed to do, and that's entertain the fans."
Ad

With WWE Wrestlepalooza slated to be the next big premium live event, it will be interesting to see who will step up to John Cena.

Is Brock Lesnar next in line? Fans must tune in this Friday when The Cenation Leader shows up on SmackDown in Chicago to address the WWE Universe.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications