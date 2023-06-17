Triple H, Scott D'Amore, Billy Corgan, Tony Khan & Court Bauer are "wrestling marks" running creative, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not impressed with the storylines being told on current wrestling shows.

Russo was WWE's head writer when RAW drew its highest television ratings in the late 1990s. The 62-year-old, who also wrote for TNA/IMPACT and WCW, is often critical of how modern wrestling storylines revolve around in-ring action instead of entertainment.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed "wrestling marks" are in charge of several promotions:

"The problem today is when you look at every single company, you've got wrestling marks running the creative," Russo said. "They're running the creative, so what that means is all you're going to get is wrestling, repeated, over and over and over again. Triple H [WWE], Scott D'Amore at IMPACT, Billy Corgan [NWA], Tony Khan [AEW], Court Bauer [MLW]. These are wrestling marks and they're putting on wrestling shows, and they're all the same and nothing is different." [10:00 – 10:37]

What if Vince Russo receives a wrestling writing offer?

While some fans and critics value wrestling ability over storytelling, Vince Russo believes the best on-screen feuds center around reality-based drama.

The veteran writer added that he would focus on producing great television content if he ever returns to a creative team position:

"Say tomorrow I got offered five million dollars to work for one of these companies," Russo said. "Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], I am telling you, if I took the job, it would only be because of the money. I don't like wrestling, I'm not a fan of wrestling, and my attitude would be, 'I am going to write the best television show I can possibly write. I'm gonna handle it like a business.'" [9:20 – 9:49]

Russo also gave his thoughts on why LA Knight is unlikely to become a world champion in WWE any time soon.

