Triple H has secretly prevented current RAW Superstar from joining AEW in 2024, according to WWE Universe

WWE Universe is convinced Triple H has secretly secured a top RAW Superstar from jumping ship to AEW next year. That name in question is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior's future with the Stamford-based promotion has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now. The 38-year-old Superstar is said to have entered the final year of his contract, and interestingly, the two sides are yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The former WWE Champion was even linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling during their visit to London for All In this year. Recent reports have suggested that McIntyre's current deal is set to expire sometime in 2024.

Despite his gloomy future, Drew McIntyre has been heavily featured on RAW and has undergone a drastic character, which saw him finally embrace a full-blown heel turn.

The company has now featured The Scottish Warrior on the new promotional poster for Bash in Berlin, which takes place four months after his contract supposedly expires.

His inclusion on Germany's first premium live event poster is by no means a confirmation that he has secretly re-signed with the Stamford-based company. But these subtle hints may have laid ongoing rumors of his potential WWE departure in 2024 to rest, at least in the eyes of fans.

Is Drew McIntyre staying with WWE?

Triple H is optimistic about Drew McIntyre's WWE future

Earlier this year, Triple H addressed rumors of Drew McIntyre being unhappy with his contract status during the press conference following Money in the Bank.

Triple H immediately debunked the speculation and made it clear that he wanted The Scottish Warrior to stick around for the rest of his career:

"If Drew had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H.

After turning heel on Monday Night RAW last week, McIntyre is expected to partner up with The Judgment Day members against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in a WarGames match this Saturday. Will Team Rhodes find a new member to even the odds? Only time will tell.

