Triple H seemingly breaks character ahead of WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown is a star-studded show and Triple H has seemingly broken character ahead of the show. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Memphis, Tennessee.

The Rock took a shot at Cody Rhodes today in a new video and also sent a warning to his mother. He poked fun at Cody for crying during his interview on RAW and vowed to whoop him with his belt at WrestleMania 40 next month. Triple H has had his issues with The Rock over the years but seemingly broke character on social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Great One released his new promo on his social media platforms, including Instagram. You can check out his unfiltered message to Cody Rhodes in the post below.

The King of Kings has reacted to the 51-year-old's words in a surprising manner. He took to Instagram to like the promo as seen in the image below.

The Game breaks character to like the veteran's post on social media.

Dutch Mantell claims WWE missed a moment with Triple H and LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster and is involved in a rivalry with AJ Styles on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One interfered in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month and cost Knight his shot to emerge victorious.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell reacted to LA Knight smashing a TV last week in response to Styles' promo. Mantell said the company missed a moment between Triple H and the veteran last Friday night.

"Yeah, I was watching that after he destroyed that TV; they need to get out of this by just having Triple H come through the door and say, 'What did you do?'. And get out of it. Like, he busted up a TV. he walks into the dressing room and just tears up crap. No, you can't do that," said Mantell.

Styles has held a grudge with The Megastar for months now. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the two stars ahead of WrestleMania 40.

