Triple H sends a five-word message after Bayley returns with two top stars at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Hall of Famer and the new Head of WWE's creative team Triple H has sent out an exciting message after three major returns tonight at SummerSlam 2022, including that of Bayley.

SummerSlam kicked-off with the RAW Women's Championship match as Bianca Belair successfully retained her title against Becky Lynch. After the match, the latter seemingly turned babyface, shook hands with Belair, and hugged her.

However, fans were in for not one but three huge returns after this. First, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley made her long-awaited return to a massive pop from the fans in attendance in Nashville.

Following her, Dakota Kai made a surprise return after being released earlier this year. Finally, former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai made her main roster debut, joining hands with The Role Model. The trio then went on to confront Bianca Belair in the ring, but Becky Lynch stood beside the champion, cementing her babyface status. After some verbal exchanges, The Role Model and her new stable left the ring.

Triple H has now tweeted out the following, reacting to these three major returns tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2022. His tweet also indicates that there might be more surprises tonight.

"… and we’re just getting started. #SummerSlam," wrote The Game in his tweet.

The WWE Universe was waiting for Bayley's return

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley was out of action for over a year due to an injury in July 2021 while training at the WWE Performance Center. Fans were eagerly waiting for her to come back and it finally happened.

Following her SummerSlam return, it would be interesting to see how WWE and Triple H book her as well as her entire stable.

Dakota Kai's return to WWE after leaving the company earlier this year seems to be a Triple H influence. As for Io Shirai, there were rumors of her wanting to leave the company as well unless she was moved to the main roster.

What would you call this new stable? Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the returns of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai.

