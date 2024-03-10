Triple H sends heartfelt birthday message to former WWE champion

Triple H has shared a heartfelt message to a former champion on social media today ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's show will air live from Houston, Texas.

Bad Bunny has not competed in a WWE match since his victory over The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023. The premium live event took place in Puerto Rico and Bunny got a tremendous reaction from the crowd. The popular musician has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards in his career and has won three times.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of the red brand, Triple H took to social media today to send a message to Bad Bunny on this 30th birthday.

Check out The King of King's message in the post below:

"A milestone day for a global superstar. Happy 30th Birthday @sanbenito, you’ll always have a home in @WWE."

WWE legend reveals what he said to Triple H at Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has revealed what he said to The Game while he was backstage at Royal Rumble 2024 earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP shared that he attended Royal Rumble 2024 to watch Cody Rhodes punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40. He added that he spoke with The Cerebral Assassin backstage and congratulated him for putting on a great show for the fans:

"I don't really play those things, like, 'If I was doing it, I would do it this way,' because I think Triple H has done an unbelievable job of storytelling. I said to him last night [at the Royal Rumble], I got a chance to see him just half a minute, but always the classiest guy in the room. I just gave him a big hug and said, 'Man, great Rumble, bro.'"

Check out the interview with DDP in the video below:

A former WWE writer believes The Rock went over Triple H's head to try and book himself as the WrestleMania main event. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for fans on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

