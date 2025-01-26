Triple H sends heartfelt message to legend following surprise WWE SNME appearance 

Triple H sent a heartfelt message to a wrestling icon following his surprise appearance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The event occurred in San Antonio, Texas, last night and featured three title matches.

The Game took to social media today to send a message to Dory Funk Jr. The legend is the brother of Terry Funk and was shown in the crowd during Saturday Night's Main Event last night.

Dory Funk Jr. thanked The King of Kings for the show last night and the company's Chief Content Officer responded today on social media. He noted that they couldn't do the show in Texas without Funk being a part of it and shared an image with the legend. You can check out his heartwarming message in the post below.

"Can’t have a Saturday night in Texas without you! It was great seeing you, my friend," he wrote.

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also moderated the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at Royal Rumble next weekend. The Prizefighter attacked The American Nightmare, but The Heartbreak Kid hit KO with some Sweet Chin Music to end the intense segment during the special show.

Ex-WWE employee criticizes Triple H's booking on the main roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H had not introduced a game-changing character on WWE's main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion claimed that The King of Kings had not been able to create a compelling complex character on RAW or SmackDown. The veteran noted that he did not see Aleister Black back in the day on NXT, and criticized the 55-year-old's bookings on the main roster so far.

"All I'll say is this. On the big stage, I've not seen Triple H deliver a character like that. On the big stage, I haven't [seen it]. I did not see Aleister Black in NXT. I did not see him. I'm talking about the big stage, I have not seen Triple H deliver a complicated character. I haven't seen it," Vince Russo said. [From 08:40 - 9:06]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley, Bron Breakker, and Gunther all retained their titles at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned at Royal Rumble 2025 next weekend.

