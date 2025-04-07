Triple H sends heartfelt message to major star ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H sent a heartfelt message to a major star ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Minneapolis and is shaping up to be an eventful show.

Ahead of RAW, Triple H took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to popular comedian Bert Kreischer, who will be in attendance for tonight's show. The Game shared a photo with Kreischer and also promoted his comedy special on Netflix, as seen in his post below.

"Always great to have a lifelong fan in the house… Thanks @bertkreischer for stopping by #WWERaw. Check out his new special LUCKY on @netflix," Triple H wrote.

Tonight's episode of the red brand will feature a Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. The War Raiders will also be defending their World Tag Team Championship against The New Day. Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are also scheduled to appear during the show.

Former WWE star discusses Triple H's management style

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently discussed Triple H's management style during his time in WWE NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared that The King of Kings would often allow him creative freedom in the company's developmental promotion. The former NWA Champion added that the 55-year-old would often rehearse entrances with stars ahead of TakeOver events.

"When I came back, I had the established thing already. So it was kind of I don't want to say hands off but like it was known." He said. "I'm writing something about Triple H. I'm talking about how in NXT TakeOvers, if there were dramatic entrances, he would do it how he wants the guy or girl to do it. He would come out, do their thing and rehearse their entrance." [From 4:31 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Popular comedian Andrew Schulz was featured in an angle last month on WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden. Schulz was attacked by Logan Paul, but AJ Styles ran out to make the save, and the two stars will be squaring off at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if Bert Kreischer makes an appearance during tonight's show.

