Triple H sends heartfelt message to popular WWE star ahead of high-stakes match on RAW

Triple H sent a message to a popular WWE star ahead of their high-stakes match tonight on RAW. The company is currently building toward Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will face Bayley tonight in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The Role Model sent a message ahead of the bout expressing her excitement to compete against Valkyria later tonight but vowed to emerge victorious.

The former champion reacted to Valkyria's photo while meeting her in 2017, and you can see her reaction in her post below.

"Make em feel. Proud and excited to see everything you accomplish in years to come @Real_Valkyria But Chamber is mine," she wrote.

Triple H reacted to the message and noted that it wasn't too long ago that people had just heard about Bayley, and she had gone on to inspire the next generation of WWE Superstars.

"Hard to believe it wasn’t that long ago people were just hearing about you. The @WWE Women’s Division has generational talent…who make generational talent!" he wrote.

The former leader of Damage CTRL recently transferred from RAW to SmackDown after losing to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on the January 17 edition of the blue brand.

Former WWE star claims Triple H did not know about Hall of Fame induction

EC3 recently suggested that Triple H was unaware he would be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the veteran stated that Triple H did not book himself into the Hall of Fame. EC3 added that The Game likely knew it was a possibility, but the company still attempted to surprise him.

"I don't think he's sitting in the writers' room crafting his own segment about it. I don't think anyone's that vain. I would think it's kinda like a wedding proposal. You know it's coming like you've been together eight years. It's just a matter of when. I'm sure within the process of writing it, people were kinda jokingly like, 'You can't know what's going on here.' [...] I wouldn't say it would be a complete, literal shock like he couldn't believe it. But I do think they probably tried to have fun with it backstage and tried to keep him in the dark," said EC3. [From 1:40 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The King of Kings currently serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and the company's creative team have planned ahead of Elimination Chamber.

