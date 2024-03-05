Triple H sends message ahead of grudge match on WWE RAW

Triple H has shared a message on social media ahead of a highly anticipated grudge match tonight on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch are set to battle tonight in a singles match. The Irresistible Force got the better of The Man during the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW earlier this year. Becky Lynch won the women's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator defeated Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024 to retain her title. The King of Kings took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account today ahead of RAW to hype tonight's grudge match.

"When tensions have run this high for this long… there’s no better time to settle the score than at the height of #WrestleMania season. “The Man” @BeckyLynchWWE takes on “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax tonight, LIVE at 8/7c on @USANetwork. #WWERaw," he wrote.

WWE legend reveals what he said to Triple H at Royal Rumble 2024

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared what he said to Triple H while he was backstage at the Royal Rumble 2024. Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, DDP revealed that he spoke to The Game while he was at Royal Rumble 2024. The legend said he gave him a big hug and congratulated him on a successful Royal Rumble event.

"I don't really play those things, like, 'If I was doing it, I would do it this way,' because I think Triple H has done an unbelievable job of storytelling. I said to him last night [at the Royal Rumble], I got a chance to see him just half a minute, but always the classiest guy in the room. I just gave him a big hug and said, 'Man, great Rumble, bro.'" [1:05 – 1:31]

You can check out the interview with DDP in the video below:

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment with Triple H at the helm. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for fans on The Road to WrestleMania XL.

