Triple H sends message ahead of major premiere of new WWE show

Triple H sent a message to fans on social media ahead of the premiere of a new WWE show tonight. The legend serves as the company's Chief Content Officer and has retired from in-ring competition.

The King of Kings took to social media today to promote the premiere of WWE LFG tonight on the A&E Network. He noted that the show would give young wrestlers the chance to learn from business legends and allow fans to see what it takes to become a WWE Superstar.

"For these athletes, getting the chance to learn from this set of legends is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For you, this is an unprecedented look behind the curtain and the opportunity to see the process of becoming a @WWE Superstar. Will they seize it? Will you? We’ll see," he wrote.

The Game will be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41, which will take place later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised the 55-year-old with the news last month during a company meeting.

Popular WWE star compares Triple H to Vince McMahon

The Judgment Day's Carlito recently disclosed that he enjoyed working for Triple H more than Vince McMahon.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Carlito spoke highly of his boss and noted that he didn't want to come off as a su*k-up. However, the veteran revealed that he preferred the company's current leadership structure over working under Vince McMahon. The 79-year-old stepped down from the company last year.

"I don't want to sound like a s*ck up, right? If you say something bad when you're not with the company, you're bitter. If you say something good, you're a suck up. I enjoy the Triple H Era 20 times more than I do [the Vince McMahon Era]." [From 55:52 to 56:05]

You can check out the video below:

Triple H sent a heartfelt message to Michelle McCool earlier this week after it was revealed that she would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

