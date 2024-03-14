Triple H sends message to celebrity following WWE RAW appearance

Triple H has sent a message to a popular celebrity after they made an appearance in the crowd during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The show featured a Gauntlet match in the main event and aired live from Houston, Texas.

Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. He'll battle Gunther for the title at the biggest show of the year. Popular musician Travis Scott was shown in the crowd during RAW and threw up the sign for Degeneration-X.

Triple H took to his official X account (fka Twitter) to send a message to Scott. He noted that he had excellent form:

"Excellent form, @trvisXX."

Triple H comments on Cody Rhodes smashing the throne before WWE return

Triple H has finally shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes smashing the throne while he was still in All Elite Wrestling. The 38-year-old left AEW to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Rhea Ripley and Triple H were guests on Allan & Carly and the topic of Rhodes destroying the throne was brought up. The King of Kings claimed that he laughed about it at the time and would have done the same thing if he were Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has since become the face of WWE and will battle Roman Reigns for the title in the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid," he said.

The company is dealing with a very serious situation regarding the lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Only time will tell if the situation causes any more distractions as the company builds toward WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia.