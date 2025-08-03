Triple H sends a message after CM Punk drops WWE World Heavyweight Title in 5 minutes at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One is in the books, but fans are still reeling from Seth Rollins' successful Money in the Bank cash-in during the main event. Triple H has a message for The Visionary after he stole the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk.The Straight Edge Superstar silenced his critics last night when he knocked Gunther off his perch to end his 12-year WWE title drought. Moments later, Seth Rollins ruined his moment, as he pulled off what Michael Cole described as &quot;the ruse of the century.&quot;The former Shield member dumped his crutches, showing everyone that he faked his injury to get back to the top of the mountain.He wasted no time cashing in on a battered Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.Rollins has since been receiving an outpouring of appreciation from wrestling fans.Triple H also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate his former protege.&quot;Adding to the long list of moments and insane celebrations…the “Heist of the Summer”. Congratulations @WWERollins Night 2 of #SummerSlam. Are you ready?&quot; Triple H wrote. You can check out his tweet below:With Gunther reportedly out for the time being due to a nose injury, it will be interesting to see who will step up to Seth Rollins. Is a rematch with CM Punk on the cards for Clash in Paris? Only time will tell.