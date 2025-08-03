  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H sends a message after CM Punk drops WWE World Heavyweight Title in 5 minutes at SummerSlam

Triple H sends a message after CM Punk drops WWE World Heavyweight Title in 5 minutes at SummerSlam

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:46 GMT
What did Triple H have to say about SummerSlam main event? (Image Credits: wwe.com)
What did Triple H have to say about the SummerSlam Night One main event? (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One is in the books, but fans are still reeling from Seth Rollins' successful Money in the Bank cash-in during the main event. Triple H has a message for The Visionary after he stole the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk.

Ad

The Straight Edge Superstar silenced his critics last night when he knocked Gunther off his perch to end his 12-year WWE title drought. Moments later, Seth Rollins ruined his moment, as he pulled off what Michael Cole described as "the ruse of the century."

The former Shield member dumped his crutches, showing everyone that he faked his injury to get back to the top of the mountain.

He wasted no time cashing in on a battered Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Rollins has since been receiving an outpouring of appreciation from wrestling fans.

Triple H also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate his former protege.

"Adding to the long list of moments and insane celebrations…the “Heist of the Summer”. Congratulations @WWERollins Night 2 of #SummerSlam. Are you ready?" Triple H wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

With Gunther reportedly out for the time being due to a nose injury, it will be interesting to see who will step up to Seth Rollins. Is a rematch with CM Punk on the cards for Clash in Paris? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications