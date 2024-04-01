Triple H sends message after college basketball star mimics him following major win

Triple H delivered a message to a college basketball star, who is a huge WWE fan, after the latter mimicked The Game's iconic "water spit" entrance.

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally made it past the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years after eliminating UNC in an upset win last Thursday. Rylan Griffen played a huge part in Alabama's win with 19 points and four rebounds.

Griffen even referenced feeling like Paul Heyman when Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania XXX in his postgame interview. WWE noticed it and sent Alabama a replica championship belt after they advanced to the Final Four.

The 20-year-old guard was surprised to see the title and celebrated by using Triple H's legendary "water spit" entrance in front of reporters. The Game liked what he saw, praising Griffen on X and showing his support for the Crimson Tide.

"Nice job, Rylan. #RollTide," the WWE legend wrote.

Expand Tweet

Alabama will face defending NCAA Champions UConn in the Final Four on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As for WWE's gesture, the company usually gifts sports teams and franchises with title replicas.

WWE has a partnership with the SEC, of which Alabama is a current member. The same custom championship received by Rylan Griffen is still available on WWEShop.com.

Former WWE writer praises Triple H's storytelling

Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. had nothing but praise for Triple H in a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show. Prinze has loved the focus on storytelling under The Game ever since he took over creative.

"I will say this, since Triple H has taken over, the long-term storytelling has been so great. I mean, not good, but great," Prinze said. [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

Prinze also called for fans to stay patient with the longer storylines since there will be a great payoff in the end. He even pointed out that things have improved for many superstars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, who was lost under Vince McMahon.

Hunter has been in charge of creative since September 6, 2022, when he was promoted to Chief Content Officer. There was brief confusion on who was in charge last year when Vince McMahon came out of retirement.