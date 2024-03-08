Triple H sends a message after Mike Rotunda (Bray Wyatt's father) and Barry Windham's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Triple H and WWE recently announced two more inductees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Bray Wyatt's family members, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, are set to join Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano in the prestigious list. Hunter also took to social media to send a message after the announcement.

Mike and Barry, dubbed The U.S Express, were a prominent part of the pro wrestling industry in the 1980s. The duo made their debut for the Stamford-based promotion in 1984 and won the WWF World Tag Team Championships on a couple of occasions during their short stint with the company.

They also appeared on RAW in 2008 in a rematch from WrestleMania I against Volkoff and The Iron Sheik. However, the match did not take place as the legends were interrupted by Jillian Hall, who offered to sing "Born in the USA" for them before being given an Airplane Spin by Rotunda.

It was recently announced that Barry and Mike will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia this year. Triple H shared the clip of him breaking the news to the duo on social media. Hunter also sent a heartfelt message:

From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame. Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come. It was an honor to tell the US Express that they're #WWEHOF bound,"- The Game posted

Could Triple H also induct Bray Wyatt into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024?

Fans have been pushing for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ever since The Eater of the Worlds tragically passed away last year. Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that it is a possibility:

"It might happen. That might be a good thing."

Triple H has already announced Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano as the first two inductees in the Hall of Fame this year. With Bray Wyatt's father and uncle also joining the list, fans are hopeful that the late star could also be recognized for his contribution to pro wrestling.

