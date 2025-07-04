Triple H sends message to new WWE champion ahead of SmackDown

Triple H has sent a message to a new WWE champion ahead of SmackDown. Tonight's show is the first episode of the blue brand following WWE Night of Champions 2025 this past weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Jacob Fatu attacked Solo Sikoa during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and the two stars competed in a United States Championship bout at the PLE this past Saturday night. Hikuleo, now known as Tala Tonga, made his debut during the contest and helped Sikoa emerge victorious to become the new United States Champion.

The Game took to social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown to send a message to Sikoa. He shared a backstage image with Sikoa, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga today on Instagram and teased that fans would be finding out what was next for the United States Champion during tonight's show.

"At #WWENOC it was #andnew…tonight we find out what’s next…#SmackDown," he wrote.

Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion but had never won a title on the main roster before capturing the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu last weekend.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo calls out Triple H

Vince Russo recently called out Triple H for being the narrator for an upcoming show on Netflix.

The promotion will be releasing a documentary on the streaming platform titled WWE: Unreal and the 55-year-old will be the narrator for the project. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned how The King of Kings found the time to narrate the project and suggested that he should be spending more time working on his writing.

"Have you heard who the narrator of this show is bro? Triple H. I'm like are you kidding me? This is like a rib with Triple H, you got 80,000 people on the roster doing nothing. You, who are supposed to be doing everything, bro I don't get it. Kross would have been great at doing [it]. Triple H? I'm like bro don't you have a show to write," Russo said [From 1:02:47 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Cerebral Assassin serves as the Chief Content Officer for the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises in store for fans at Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

