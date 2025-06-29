Triple H sends message to Saudi Arabia following Night of Champions

Triple H has sent a heartfelt message following WWE Night of Champions 2025. The PLE aired live last night from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The King of Kings took to social media today to send a message of thanks following Night of Champions. He noted that it was an incredible weekend for the company and thanked Turki Al-Sheikh for his hospitality and for allowing the promotion to put on a show for the fans.

"An incredible weekend in Riyadh for @WWE. Thank you to @Turki_alalshikh for the hospitality and putting on a great show for the WWE Universe," wrote Triple H.

John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions 2025. Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the title match, but The Cenation Leader prevented it.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at the PLE last night and will be challenging John Cena for the title at SummerSlam as a result of the victory.

Vince Russo reveals what is missing from Triple H's WWE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained what he felt was missing from the company under Triple H's leadership.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the legend complained about the lack of storytelling in today's product. He stated that the company kept repeating the same thing, and there was a lack of weekly storyline progression.

"The way I did it when I was at that WWE, we wrote for pay-per-view to pay-per-view so we knew what the pay-per-view match was going to be, so we had four weeks to build to that match. So, every week you did something, you progressed it a little. The next week, you progressed it a little and finally you know the go home show, it was hot and everybody wanted to see the match. That's what's missing here because from week one to week four they just keep repeating the same thing over there's no progression," Russo said. [From 22:52 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The promotion is now on the road to Evolution 2 and Saturday Night's Main Event next month. It will be fascinating to see what Triple H and the company's creative team have in store for fans following Night of Champions 2025.

