Triple H sends one-word message after Jacob Fatu disobeys Nick Aldis and breaks major WWE rule at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has responded to Jacob Fatu's outrageous actions at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Tribal Werewolf faced Braun Strowman at the show, as the match ended in pure chaos.

Fatu lost via disqualification after he refused to stop attacking Strowman in the corner. He kept on hitting The Monster of All Monsters will hip attacks, ultimately causing him to bleed. After the match, the Bloodline 2.0 member looked to do more damage before WWE officials stepped in.

Nick Aldis came out as well, ordering Jacob Fatu to stop his attack. However, he didn't listen and attacked the security guards who tried to stop him. The Samoan star ended up hitting three Moonsaults on Braun Strowman to leave him injured in the ring at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Triple H has commented on the incident, quote-tweeting a clip of Fatu's beatdown from WWE's official X handle. The Game simply had one word to say:

"Destroyer," tweeted Triple H.

While it seems like Triple H has endorsed Jacob Fatu's actions with his tweet, a punishment might still be possible. The Tribal Werewolf simply did too much damage at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nick Aldis may choose to suspend him while forcing him to miss the 2025 Royal Rumble.

