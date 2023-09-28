Triple H sends a rare message ahead of WWE Fastlane

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to send a message to the fans before the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

If you visit Triple H's official Twitter account, you will notice that the 14-time World Champion hardly posts original tweets. Most of his tweets are either reposts or replies to other tweets. So, the tweet might give an indication of the creative team's plans for Fastlane.

Hunter shared a poster of Fastlane featuring 16-time World Champion John Cena. The Game urged the fans to be ready for the Premium Live Event as The Leader of Cenation heads to Indianapolis and will be in action. He referred to Cena as The Greatest of All Time in his tweet.

Have a look at the post below:

"Start your engines...The Greatest of All Time @JohnCena heads to Indianapolis for #WWEFastlane on Oct. 7, streaming LIVE on @peacock and @WWENetwork," he tweeted.

John Cena is scheduled to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane

Since John Cena's return to SmackDown last month, tension has been building between the 16-time world champion and The Bloodline. Two weeks ago, The Greatest of All Time came to the aid of AJ Styles as he was being assaulted by the Bloodline. The Phenomenal One returned the favor the following week.

The two were set to fight Sikoa and Uso at Fastlane. But The Bloodline attacked The Phenomenal One before the contract signing this Friday. The former WWE Champion was hospitalized after the attack.

John Cena will most likely pick up a partner before the Premium Live Event. According to reports, LA Knight was meant to be Cena's partner in this feud. Unfortunately, he was pulled from Friday Night SmackDown due to COVID. If The Megastar recovers ahead of Fastlane, he will likely team up with John Cena to take down the members of The Bloodline.

Who do you think will Cena team up with? Sound off in the comments below.

