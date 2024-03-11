Triple H sends special message to famous lifelong WWE fan

The WWE Universe is massive, with fans from all walks of life, including celebrities and athletes from other sports. Triple H recently sent a special message to one of the most legendary members of the fanbase.

Rick Rubin is an icon in the music industry. Rubin is co-founder of Def Jam Records, also founded American Recordings, and served as the co-president of Columbia Records. The hip-hop pioneer was honored in 2007 as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People In the World, and that same year, MTV labeled him the most important producer of the last 20 years.

Rubin is also a longtime pro wrestling super-fan. He held season tickets to the historic shows at Madison Square Garden in the 1970s and 1980s, he's often spotted at events today, and his work has been inspired by wrestlers and their craft over the years, especially the heels. DJ Double R even served as Jim Cornette's financial backer for SMW from 1991-1995.

Triple H took to X today to wish Rubin a Happy 61st Birthday. WWE's Chief Content Officer praised the music industry executive and acknowledged his love of the sport. The Game included a photo of him and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, with the hip-hop artist.

"A legend who has helped shape music as we know it and a lifelong @WWE fan. Happy Birthday, @RickRubin," he wrote.

The photo is from April 2019, when The Game and Stephanie met Rubin in Malibu, California, after RAW.

The visit with the hip-hop star was filmed for a "Triple H's Road to WrestleMania" video series to build to his No Holds Barred win over Batista at WrestleMania 35, where The Cerebral Assassin had his in-ring career on the line.

Tony Khan says Rick Rubin is big fan of current AEW champion and former WWE Superstar

Def Jam Recordings co-founder Rick Rubin has been a huge pro wrestling fan since childhood. The heavyweight in the music industry has used his fame over the years to connect with those in several wrestling companies.

Rubin is close with many in WWE, including Paul Heyman, John Cena, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. He's also friends with the AEW President.

Tony Khan previously discussed Rubin during a ROH media call and revealed how the hip-hop legend is a big fan of AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage.

"This is a wrestling show Rick Rubin is really going to enjoy just as an example of somebody that I know. He watches all of the AEW shows; he watches them and talks to me about stuff all the time. Christian Cage, in particular, has been killing it in his eyes, and I really respect his thoughts and ideas," Khan said.

Rubin has been seen on AEW TV several times. He went viral for being seen at ringside during several matches at Full Gear 2023, which took place at Kia Forum near Los Angeles, CA.

