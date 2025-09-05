Triple H set to appear at huge non-WWE event

By JP David
Modified Sep 05, 2025 09:44 GMT
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. (Photo: WWE.com)
Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative (Photo via: WWE.com)

Ahead of Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis, Triple H has been scheduled to appear at a huge non-WWE event in the city. The WWE's chief content officer is set to represent the company and try to inspire millions of people.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, WWE gave the keys to Nick Khan and Triple H to run the company. The Game went from being a superstar to an executive, so it's not surprising that he was invited to speak at the upcoming TEDSports Event in Indianapolis from September 9 to 11.

It's the first-ever TEDSports Event, under the iconic TED conferences that began in 2012. The event will be the first sports-related conference that features athletes, trainers, and executives, among others. The Hall of Famer is scheduled to speak on the first day.

"From 14-time World Champion to game-changing WWE executive, @TripleH has been instrumental in WWE’s global surge in viewership. On September 9, he’ll join @indsportscorp President Patrick Talty to share the playbook behind WWE's success," TEDSports Indianapolis wrote on Instagram.
Other featured speakers for TEDSports Indianapolis include NCAA President Charlie Baker, Olympic medalist Cindy Ngamba, magician David Kwong, X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom, former footballer Gilberto Silva, Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings, NFL EVP Troy Vincent Sr., and Latinos in Sports founder Xavier Gutierrez.

Bronson Reed reveals what Triple H told him after his injury at Survivor Series

At Survivor Series: WarGames last November, Bronson Reed suffered a foot injury and was ruled out of action without a recovery timeline. Reed revealed to Rolling Stone AU/NZ what Triple H told him backstage after his injury happened.

"I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn't think I had anything broken because I was able to walk. But then (Triple H) came and sat with me backstage, and he was trying to reassure me. … I went to stand up and I couldn't stand up. ... He called me himself, and he said, 'Just worry about rehabbing and getting yourself right again…when you come back here, you're gonna be in the right spot,'" Reed said.

The Game kept his promise, with Reed returning at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. He joined The Vision, aligning himself with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

